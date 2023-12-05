Buy Crypto
US Authorities Work to Contain Iranian Hackers Targeting Water and Sewage Systems

Binance News
2023-12-05 01:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, US authorities are working to contain a campaign by Iranian hackers against multiple drinking water and sewage systems around the country. Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), told reporters in a call on Monday that they are aware of active targeting by these actors and exploitation. A small number of water utilities have been compromised, and he urged operators to bolster security. There has been no known impact on safe drinking water or operational systems. The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa, in western Pennsylvania, is among the utilities that were hacked and had to switch to manual systems, according to WaterISAC, an industry information-sharing body. A group called the CyberAv3ngers, affiliated with the Iranian Government’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has been targeting technology that runs physical systems, called programmable logic controllers, made by Unitronics, an Israeli company. These devices are commonly used in water and wastewater systems, as well as other industries including energy, food and beverage manufacturing, and health care. In a joint cybersecurity advisory issued on Friday, US agencies including CISA, the FBI, and the National Security Agency, along with the Israeli National Cyber Directorate, warned that the controllers could be breached if connected to the internet and because they often use default passwords issued by the manufacturer. The US designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization in 2019. The CyberAv3ngers group has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks against critical infrastructure organizations since 2020 but is known for fabricating or exaggerating their impact. The group's purpose is to undermine the sense of security, according to John Hultquist, chief analyst at Mandiant Intelligence, a cybersecurity unit at Google.
