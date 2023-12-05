US Money Supply Stagnation Signals Economic Warning, Says Wharton Professor

According to Yahoo News, the US money supply is showing a significant warning to the US economy, as stated by Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel. The M2 money supply, which consists of cash, checking deposits, and other highly liquid assets, reached its lowest point at around $20.7 trillion in April this year due to aggressive rate hikes, as per Federal Reserve data. This is a 4% decrease from the previous all-time high of $21.7 trillion recorded in 2021. The money supply rebounded during the summer but has recently resumed its decline, approaching April's low. This marks the longest stagnation in the M2 money supply since World War II, according to Siegel. He warned that a growing economy cannot be sustained when the M2 money supply is decreasing. He also stated that zero percent growth of money supply would result in unemployment, recession, and deflation. For the economy to experience decent growth in real terms and for inflation to return to the Fed's 2% target, Siegel estimated that the money supply would need to grow by around 5%. Signs of an economic slowdown are already emerging, with GDP predicted to slow to just 1.2% growth this quarter, as per the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model. This would be the lowest pace of quarterly growth so far this year. Unemployment increased to 3.9% in October, bringing the job market dangerously close to triggering the Sahm Rule, a recession indicator that activates when the three-month average unemployment rate exceeds its 12-month low by at least 50 basis points. Siegel has been urging Fed officials to reduce interest rates and ease pressure on economic growth for months. He previously predicted that a pullback in rates could lead to a stock rally of up to 20% next year. Investors are currently pricing in a 57% chance that the Fed could cut interest rates by March, up from 25% odds priced in a month ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

View full text