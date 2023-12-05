Oil Stabilizes After Three-Day Decline as Riyadh Supports OPEC+ Cuts

According to Yahoo News, oil prices stabilized after a three-day decline as Saudi Arabia stated that recent cuts by OPEC+ would be fully honored and could be extended, countering ongoing skepticism over the effectiveness of the curbs. West Texas Intermediate remained above $73 a barrel after falling more than 6% over the previous three sessions, while the global benchmark Brent was close to $78. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman informed Bloomberg News that the recently decided production cuts by the group would 'overcome' an anticipated inventory build in the first quarter and could be continued if necessary. Crude oil prices have dropped in every session since last week's meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, as traders remain unconvinced about the full implementation of the voluntary cuts package. Analysts have pointed out the group's increasing spare capacity, stating that traders need to see evidence of the cuts' implementation and impact. In related news, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia this week, according to sources familiar with the plans. Russia is a key member of the broader OPEC+ group.

