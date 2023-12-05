Endless Clouds Raises $2.5 Million in Funding Round for Ethereum-Based Mobile MMORPG Development

According to Foresight News, blockchain game developer Endless Clouds has completed a new funding round, raising $2.5 million. The round saw participation from founders and executives of companies such as Animoca Brands, Sky Mavis, YGG, Faze Clan, Immutable, Pudgy Penguins, Pixelmon, Pixels Online, and Pixel Vault, as well as a group of angel investors. The newly acquired funds will be used by Endless Clouds to continue the development of its Ethereum-based mobile MMORPG games Treeverse and Capsule Heroes, as well as related gaming IP content.

