Ethereum Layer 2 Network Taiko Launches $30 Million Grants Cycle 2

According to Foresight News, Taiko, an Ethereum Layer 2 network based on zkRollup, has launched its second grant program, Taiko Grants Cycle 2, with a total funding pool of $30 million. The program has expanded its scope to cover projects at various stages of their lifecycle, including community, partners, and Request for Proposals (RFP) tracks. The community track targets early-stage projects that plan to build on Taiko, are currently doing so, or have already deployed. Applications for this track are open until January 15, 2024. The partner track is aimed at mature projects or service providers that have already launched and wish to integrate, support, or deploy on Taiko. This track will remain open even after the second grant cycle ends. The RFP track is for experienced builders or teams with high-impact projects that want to participate in Taiko Labs submissions and will also remain open after the second cycle.

