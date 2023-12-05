Former Paxful CEO Ray Youssef Appointed as Noones CEO

According to Foresight News, Ray Youssef, the former CEO of Paxful, has been appointed as the CEO of P2P financial communication app Noones. The app has officially launched and reportedly has over 4 million users worldwide, with its largest markets in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, India, and the Philippines. Noones aims to address the inefficiencies of traditional banking systems by enabling users to conduct transactions freely and quickly using peer-to-peer technology.

