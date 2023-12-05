copy link
Web3 Cross-Chain Gaming Ecosystem Portal Releases Whitepaper
Binance News
2023-12-05 00:29
According to Foresight News, the Web3 cross-chain gaming ecosystem Portal has released its whitepaper, which includes information on the foundation, gaming platform, token economics, and Stack. More details will be revealed upon its official launch in the future.
