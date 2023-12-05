Cryptocurrency-Related Tax Evasion Cases Surge in the US

According to Foresight News, the US Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation Division has reported a significant increase in tax evasion cases involving cryptocurrencies. Three years ago, the majority of active cryptocurrency investigations (over 90%) were related to money laundering. However, in the past year, about half of the cryptocurrency investigations have involved tax issues, including taxpayers failing to report capital gains or mining income, and individuals intentionally not disclosing their cryptocurrency holdings.

