Convex Finance Proposes Adding PayPal Stablecoin PYUSD Liquidity Pool on Curve
Binance News
2023-12-04 23:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Convex Finance has initiated a community proposal vote to add a liquidity pool for PayPal's US dollar stablecoin PYUSD and USDC on Curve. The voting is set to conclude on December 8, and currently, the approval rate stands at 100%.
