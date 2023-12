Convex Finance Proposes Adding PayPal Stablecoin PYUSD Liquidity Pool on Curve

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, Convex Finance has initiated a community proposal vote to add a liquidity pool for PayPal's US dollar stablecoin PYUSD and USDC on Curve. The voting is set to conclude on December 8, and currently, the approval rate stands at 100%.