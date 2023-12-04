Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Released, Confirms Vice City Return and 2025 Launch

According to Decrypt, the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 was released by Rockstar Games following an unexpected leak. The trailer confirms several earlier leaks about the game, including a return to the Miami-inspired locale of Vice City, set in the modern era rather than the 1980s. The game will also feature the series' first female protagonist as one of two reported playable leads. The most significant revelation from the trailer is the release window, with Grand Theft Auto 6 set to launch in 2025, not next year, indicating a considerable wait for the next open-world adventure. Grand Theft Auto 5, released 10 years ago, has sold around 190 million copies across three console generations, and Rockstar Games is unlikely to rush the sequel, ensuring it is well worth the wait.

View full text