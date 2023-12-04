Bitwise Revises S-1 Filing for Spot Bitcoin ETF

According to Foresight News, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart has tweeted that Bitwise has made a second revision to its S-1 filing for a spot Bitcoin ETF. The company is still in talks with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and potential issuers. The updated filing indicates that Bitwise is continuing its efforts to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF, despite the SEC's reluctance to approve such products. The regulator has expressed concerns over market manipulation and investor protection in the past. Bitwise's persistence in pursuing a spot Bitcoin ETF highlights the growing interest and demand for cryptocurrency investment products. As the market continues to evolve, it remains to be seen whether the SEC will eventually approve a spot Bitcoin ETF, opening the door for more investors to gain exposure to the digital asset.

