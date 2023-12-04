Square Enix Releases First Batch of Ethereum NFT Heroes for Symbiogenesis Game

According to Decrypt, Square Enix has released the first batch of Ethereum NFT heroes for its blockchain game project, Symbiogenesis. The characters have unusual names such as 'Egg' and 'Starvation,' which have sold for over $1,200 and $500 worth of ETH, respectively. The game, created by Final Fantasy developer Square Enix, features 500 Symbiogenesis Chapter 1 character NFTs with real-word names like 'Condiment,' 'Test,' 'Wart,' and 'Mountaineering.' The inspiration behind these names remains unclear, as Decrypt's inquiry to Square Enix has not received a response. Symbiogenesis, announced in late 2022, is set to fully launch on December 21 as a free-to-play browser-based story game. Players will need an NFT hero to participate in the limited final game quest that determines the story's ultimate outcome.

