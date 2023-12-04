Forbes Launches Web3 Hub and Integrates Under 30 List on Ethereum Blockchain

According to Coincu, global media giant Forbes has unveiled the ForbesWeb3 hub, marking a pioneering move into the realm of Web3. Described as an experiential and communal space for Web3 entrepreneurs, creators, and changemakers globally, the hub signifies Forbes' commitment to supporting success since its inception in 1917. Distinguishing itself from other communities, the ForbesWeb3 hub is positioned as a dynamic network for Web3 practitioners, offering unparalleled benefits and opportunities to shape the future. In a groundbreaking development, Forbes has extended its renowned Under 30 list onto the Ethereum blockchain. Spanning 20 diverse categories, including art, entertainment, retail, e-commerce, finance, and investment, the Under 30 series highlights the impactful contributions of young talents across various fields. This strategic move amalgamates traditional media's credibility with the transformative capabilities of blockchain technology. The Ethereum blockchain will permanently house the achievements and stories of young entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders featured on the Under 30 list, ensuring a lasting legacy for their accomplishments. ForbesWeb3 hub and the integration of the Under 30 list into the Ethereum blockchain exemplify Forbes' dedication to fostering a supportive ecosystem for Web3 enthusiasts while embracing innovative technologies to immortalize the achievements of emerging leaders.

