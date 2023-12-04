Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Forbes Launches Web3 Hub and Integrates Under 30 List on Ethereum Blockchain

Binance News
2023-12-04 21:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, global media giant Forbes has unveiled the ForbesWeb3 hub, marking a pioneering move into the realm of Web3. Described as an experiential and communal space for Web3 entrepreneurs, creators, and changemakers globally, the hub signifies Forbes' commitment to supporting success since its inception in 1917. Distinguishing itself from other communities, the ForbesWeb3 hub is positioned as a dynamic network for Web3 practitioners, offering unparalleled benefits and opportunities to shape the future. In a groundbreaking development, Forbes has extended its renowned Under 30 list onto the Ethereum blockchain. Spanning 20 diverse categories, including art, entertainment, retail, e-commerce, finance, and investment, the Under 30 series highlights the impactful contributions of young talents across various fields. This strategic move amalgamates traditional media's credibility with the transformative capabilities of blockchain technology. The Ethereum blockchain will permanently house the achievements and stories of young entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders featured on the Under 30 list, ensuring a lasting legacy for their accomplishments. ForbesWeb3 hub and the integration of the Under 30 list into the Ethereum blockchain exemplify Forbes' dedication to fostering a supportive ecosystem for Web3 enthusiasts while embracing innovative technologies to immortalize the achievements of emerging leaders.
View full text