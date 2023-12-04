Notorious B.I.G. Experience Launches in The Sandbox Metaverse

According to Decrypt, The Sandbox metaverse platform has announced a collaboration with Warner Music Group and the late rapper Notorious B.I.G.'s estate to create a Brooklyn, New York-inspired area paying homage to the artist. The experience, called 'Breakin' B.I.G.', allows players to interact with the rapper's non-playable avatar in a 2D, arcade-style world and complete various quests as an aspiring rap star. Tasks include helping the virtual Brooklyn community and confronting B.I.G.'s rivals in The Sandbox. Notorious B.I.G. Estate Chief Strategy Officer Elliot Osagie said the collaboration brings the 90s style side-scrolling game to an innovative Web3 platform, ensuring the world built by the rapper continues to be enjoyed by fans. In addition to the B.I.G. Sandbox experience, a new NFT avatar collection will be released, and Warner Music Group's social hub will be updated. The Sandbox COO and Co-Founder Sebastien Borget expressed excitement for players to explore the rich Brooklyn environment with an arcade-inspired feel. Notorious B.I.G.'s likeness joins other celebrities like Elvis Presley, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, Deadmau5, and Steve Aoki in the voxel-style game.

