Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Singapore's GIC in Talks to Invest in Apollo's Atlas SP Partners

Binance News
2023-12-04 18:38
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, Singaporean sovereign-wealth fund GIC is in discussions to invest in Atlas SP Partners, the securitization business acquired by Apollo Global Management Inc. from Credit Suisse Group AG. The terms of the agreement, including the size of GIC's planned investment in the platform, remain undisclosed. Representatives for Apollo and Atlas SP declined to comment, and a GIC representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A potential capital injection from GIC would follow Apollo's efforts to raise capital to expand Atlas SP's balance sheet to over $50 billion from around $40 billion in February. The platform bundles debt, such as car loans and mortgages, into bonds that it sells and requires funding to temporarily finance assets that are packaged into securities. In June, Apollo announced that the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority provided a cornerstone capital commitment to Atlas SP and that it had 'substantial additional capital raising underway.' Atlas SP, led by CEO Jay Kim, has been active in recent months. In October, the firm was part of an investor group that agreed to provide a $1.1 billion delayed-draw mortgage facility to open-air shopping center landlord Site Centers Corp. Atlas SP also led a $200 million warehouse facility for Above Lending, which specializes in consumer installment loans, and separately led a securitization for equipment-financing company Equify Financial.
View full text