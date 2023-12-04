copy link
Qatar Wealth Fund to Sell Nearly Half of Its Barclays Shares
Binance News
2023-12-04 18:33
According to Yahoo News, Qatar Holding LLC, a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority, is planning to sell 361.7 million shares in UK lender Barclays Plc. The sale could potentially raise up to £517 million ($644 million). The shares are being offered at a price range of 141 pence to 142.98 pence per share, with the top end of the range showing no discount to the stock's Monday close. This offering represents approximately 2.4% of the bank's outstanding shares. Both Barclays and the Qatar Investment Authority have not yet responded to requests for comment.
