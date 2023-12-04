Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

France Plans Measures to Aid Homebuyers as Interest Rates Impact Real Estate Market

Binance News
2023-12-04 16:18
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, the French government is planning a series of measures to assist potential homebuyers in obtaining credit as higher interest rates put pressure on the real estate market. These measures include extending the maximum loan maturity to 27 years from 25 where renovation accounts for more than 10% of the transaction, as well as easing restrictions on bridging loans, according to officials at France's high council for financial stability (HCSF). Banks will be granted more flexibility in determining whether to issue mortgages that do not adhere to all lending conditions. Although the proportion of these loans will still be capped at 20% of the total, the calculation will be based on a rolling period of nine months rather than the current three-month limit. New home loans in France have dropped below €10 billion ($10.8 billion) a month for the first time since 2015, partly due to households becoming more cautious in the face of higher borrowing costs. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has suggested that there may be supply issues and that the HCSF would explore ways to ease lending conditions. Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau stated last month that banks could increase lending as they are not utilizing all the leeway they have on the country's mortgage rules. However, he also said that regulators should examine methods to monitor loan refusals by banks. While there has been a significant slowdown in credit distribution, the total volume continues to rise, according to HCSF officials who spoke on condition of anonymity following a council meeting. They also mentioned that a procedure will be implemented for potential borrowers to challenge loan refusals.
View full text