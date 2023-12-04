Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Lloyds Banking Group Receives £1.2 Billion Repayment from Telegraph Newspaper Owners

Binance News
2023-12-04 16:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, Lloyds Banking Group Plc has received £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) from the owners of the Telegraph newspaper, marking the end of the bank's involvement in a saga that has led to government investigations and sparked a nationwide discussion on freedom of the press. The repayment came from Penultimate Investment Holdings Limited, the Barclay family company that indirectly owns Telegraph Media Group Ltd. and the Spectator (1828) Ltd. Lloyds said in a statement, 'We are always keen to work constructively with customers who get into difficulty with their repayments to reach an amicable solution. We'd like to thank all parties for their role in reaching this point.' The repayment marks a significant turnaround for Lloyds, which had seized both the Telegraph newspaper and Spectator magazine in June after years of negotiations with the Barclay family. Analysts initially expected the auction to yield only half of the £1.2 billion owed by the family. The repayment could result in a windfall of about £500 million for Lloyds, which had written off the majority of the debt years ago. Gary Greenwood, an analyst at Shore Capital, said the repayment could bolster capital generation and potentially support a larger than expected share buyback. He currently expects Lloyds to announce plans to repurchase £2 billion of shares when it announces earnings in February, which could increase to £2.5 billion if all the net benefit was returned to shareholders.
View full text