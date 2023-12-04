Fantom Foundation Launches Sonic Labs Accelerator Program

According to Foresight News, the Fantom Foundation has announced the launch of Sonic Labs, an accelerator program aimed at fostering innovation within its new Sonic technology stack. The program will select up to five projects, each receiving 1 million FTM (approximately $294,000) in funding, technical support, co-marketing, and mentorship, including guidance from Andre Cronje. Selected projects can begin building from December 15 and will be launched in sync with the Fantom Sonic mainnet in spring 2024. The program is open to all developers building new applications on Fantom technology, with evaluation criteria including vision and utilization of Sonic technology. The application deadline is February 6, 2024.

View full text