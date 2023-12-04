Decentralized Agricultural Financing Protocol LandX Raises Over $5 Million

According to Foresight News, decentralized agricultural financing protocol LandX has announced the completion of a $915,000 private funding round, bringing its total funding to over $5 million. Additionally, the LandX platform is set to officially launch on December 15 and will open its token public offering. LandX aims to bring agricultural assets and tokenized farmland into the decentralized finance ecosystem, providing farmers with upfront capital in exchange for a percentage of their future harvest. The financing is backed by underlying farmland, offering investors the potential opportunity to gain tangible asset-supported sustainable returns.

