Evmos Core Team Proposes New Token Burn Mechanism
2023-12-04 15:28
According to Foresight News, the Evmos Core team has proposed a new token burn mechanism and released a draft, aiming to: burn Cosmos transaction fees during the transition period, introduce an EIP-1559 BaseFee burn mechanism for unregistered contracts, destroy approximately 132.3 million EVMOS tokens from the incentive pool account (the second-largest account), discontinue the incentive module to reduce blockchain storage, set the allocation of the incentive pool account (currently at 33.3%) to zero (0%) to prevent further token accumulation, and reduce token issuance (inflation) from ~26.7% to ~17.8% as tokens are no longer needed for incentive allocation. The draft will be submitted one week after being published on the forum and will be released as an on-chain proposal after considering community feedback. These changes are expected to be applied to the Evmos mainnet in the next version before the end of the year.
