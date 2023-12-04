copy link
Jelly Labs AG and Fintonomy LTD Secure $2 Million Seed Funding for DeFi Protocol Jellyverse
2023-12-04 14:59
According to Foresight News, Jelly Labs AG and Fintonomy LTD have announced the completion of a $2 million seed funding round from private investors for their decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, Jellyverse. Jellyverse is a DeFi services platform built on the EVM-compatible Layer2 network, DeFiMetaChain. The platform's products will include JLY, Jellyswap, Jellystake, JellyBond, and jUSD.
