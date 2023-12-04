Sigma Prime to Conduct Comprehensive Audit of Taiko's Ethereum Layer-2 Network

According to Foresight News, Taiko, an Ethereum layer-2 network based on zkRollup, has announced that blockchain security and research firm Sigma Prime will perform a comprehensive audit of its Solidity codebase. The audit will cover Taiko's Based Contestable Rollup protocol and bridging functionality. Taiko's Ethereum layer-2 network aims to improve the scalability and efficiency of the Ethereum blockchain by using zkRollup technology. This technology allows for the bundling of multiple transactions into a single proof, reducing the amount of data stored on the blockchain and lowering transaction costs. The comprehensive audit by Sigma Prime will help ensure the security and reliability of Taiko's network, as well as its underlying protocols and bridging functionality. This is an important step for the project as it seeks to gain trust and adoption within the blockchain community.

