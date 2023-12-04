Bitcoin Mining Bolsters US National Security and Semiconductor Industry

According to Blockworks, advanced semiconductors play a crucial role in modern technology, and dependence on foreign supply chains poses a significant risk. Onshoring the semiconductor industry is not only an economic policy but also a strategic imperative for national security. Bitcoin mining, with its demand for high-powered, efficient computing chips, is an important driver for domestic chip demand and complements advancements in AI and cloud computing. The CHIPS Act, which provides over $52 billion to incentivize American chip manufacturing, highlights the importance of domestic production for US national security. The unique demands of bitcoin mining for specialized chips align with and enhance technological strides made in AI and cloud computing. As bitcoin mining becomes more intertwined with the financial system, the demand for specialized chips increases. Bitcoin mining inadvertently fuels innovations that benefit the entire spectrum of data technologies. Silicon Valley-based start-up Auradine exemplifies how bitcoin mining can be a catalyst for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. By producing highly efficient ASICs domestically, they demonstrate the potential for this sector to drive technological innovation and engineering prowess on American soil. Auradine's success in producing high-efficiency ASICs domestically shows that onshoring semiconductor manufacturing is a feasible reality, paving the way for other US companies to consider similar strategies. The strategic national security significance of bitcoin mining calls for a concerted policy effort. US policymakers must recognize the sector's vital role in national security and foster an environment where these pioneering efforts are viable. Congressman Pete Sessions' Congressional Resolution, which endorses proof-of-work, the consensus mechanism that is the backbone of Bitcoin, is an example of legislation that fortifies the industry's status as a key player in the nation's strategic assets. Bitcoin mining has emerged as a pivotal player in bolstering US national security. Auradine's pioneering role in reshoring chip manufacturing, driven by the demands of Bitcoin, is a clear indicator of its potential. Policymakers must take notice and act, as supporting this sector is crucial for national defense and technological leadership on the global stage.

