Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Mining Bolsters US National Security and Semiconductor Industry

Binance News
2023-12-04 14:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Blockworks, advanced semiconductors play a crucial role in modern technology, and dependence on foreign supply chains poses a significant risk. Onshoring the semiconductor industry is not only an economic policy but also a strategic imperative for national security. Bitcoin mining, with its demand for high-powered, efficient computing chips, is an important driver for domestic chip demand and complements advancements in AI and cloud computing. The CHIPS Act, which provides over $52 billion to incentivize American chip manufacturing, highlights the importance of domestic production for US national security. The unique demands of bitcoin mining for specialized chips align with and enhance technological strides made in AI and cloud computing. As bitcoin mining becomes more intertwined with the financial system, the demand for specialized chips increases. Bitcoin mining inadvertently fuels innovations that benefit the entire spectrum of data technologies. Silicon Valley-based start-up Auradine exemplifies how bitcoin mining can be a catalyst for advanced semiconductor manufacturing. By producing highly efficient ASICs domestically, they demonstrate the potential for this sector to drive technological innovation and engineering prowess on American soil. Auradine's success in producing high-efficiency ASICs domestically shows that onshoring semiconductor manufacturing is a feasible reality, paving the way for other US companies to consider similar strategies. The strategic national security significance of bitcoin mining calls for a concerted policy effort. US policymakers must recognize the sector's vital role in national security and foster an environment where these pioneering efforts are viable. Congressman Pete Sessions' Congressional Resolution, which endorses proof-of-work, the consensus mechanism that is the backbone of Bitcoin, is an example of legislation that fortifies the industry's status as a key player in the nation's strategic assets. Bitcoin mining has emerged as a pivotal player in bolstering US national security. Auradine's pioneering role in reshoring chip manufacturing, driven by the demands of Bitcoin, is a clear indicator of its potential. Policymakers must take notice and act, as supporting this sector is crucial for national defense and technological leadership on the global stage.
View full text