Spindl Partners with AppsFlyer to Improve Web3 Gaming Marketing Analytics

According to CoinDesk, Spindl, an attribution and analytics platform focused on improving marketing for Web3 games, has partnered with AppsFlyer, a company that has provided similar services for Web2 mobile gaming since 2011. Spindl was founded two years ago with the goal of creating a Web3-native platform for blockchain-based games to use as a foundation for their marketing strategies. However, the integration of on-chain and off-chain elements in most Web3 games has proven challenging, necessitating the functionality offered by AppsFlyer. The two companies will combine their data sets to enable developers to map user journeys that span both Web2 events, such as clicks and app installs, and Web3 events like NFT mints. Spindl founder Antonio García Martínez views the collaboration as an indication that Web2 and Web3 gaming are converging. He noted that current Web3 gaming dashboards lack comprehensive data on on-chain revenue and user actions, leading to an incomplete picture and inaccurate metrics like lifetime value. The partnership aims to address these issues and enhance the analytics capabilities for Web3 gaming marketing.

