Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Spindl Partners with AppsFlyer to Improve Web3 Gaming Marketing Analytics

Binance News
2023-12-04 14:15
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, Spindl, an attribution and analytics platform focused on improving marketing for Web3 games, has partnered with AppsFlyer, a company that has provided similar services for Web2 mobile gaming since 2011. Spindl was founded two years ago with the goal of creating a Web3-native platform for blockchain-based games to use as a foundation for their marketing strategies. However, the integration of on-chain and off-chain elements in most Web3 games has proven challenging, necessitating the functionality offered by AppsFlyer. The two companies will combine their data sets to enable developers to map user journeys that span both Web2 events, such as clicks and app installs, and Web3 events like NFT mints. Spindl founder Antonio García Martínez views the collaboration as an indication that Web2 and Web3 gaming are converging. He noted that current Web3 gaming dashboards lack comprehensive data on on-chain revenue and user actions, leading to an incomplete picture and inaccurate metrics like lifetime value. The partnership aims to address these issues and enhance the analytics capabilities for Web3 gaming marketing.
View full text