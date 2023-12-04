Valour Plans to Launch 20 New Crypto ETPs by 2024

According to Foresight News, Valour, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DeFi Technologies and a cryptocurrency ETP issuer, has announced plans to launch 20 new exchange-traded products (ETPs) by 2024. The move aims to meet the growing demand for cryptocurrency and blockchain ETPs from global retail and institutional investors, subject to necessary approvals. In addition, Valour revealed that its assets under management had increased to CAD 356.5 million as of the end of November, representing a growth of approximately 11.41% since the beginning of the month.

