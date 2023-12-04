Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ECB Official Warns of Labor Market Fallout from Excessive Tightening

Binance News
2023-12-04 13:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Mario Centeno cautioned colleagues about the potential labor-market consequences of excessive tightening when the economy takes a downturn. In a research piece published on the Bank of Portugal's website, Centeno observed that employment does not adjust gradually during a recession, with job destruction and hiring freezes occurring more synchronously than during upswings. He noted that it took three years to reach the pre-pandemic employment trend and that it would take less time to reverse those gains. ECB President Christine Lagarde recently mentioned 'some signs' of employment growth losing momentum, while her predecessor, Mario Draghi, speculated that the region might be in a recession. Centeno's warning comes as policymakers face rapidly weakening inflation and the possibility of investors pricing in an interest-rate cut as early as April. He emphasized the importance of monetary and fiscal policies acknowledging labor market challenges and avoiding tightening more than necessary. Centeno's analysis highlights improvements in the overall employment landscape, with workers becoming more flexible and mobile. He also noted that the labor market has effectively contained consumer-price pressures and shielded income from unpredictable inflationary shocks. Centeno believes there are few reasons to expect wage-price spirals and that a more flexible and adaptable labor market is promising news for the euro area.
View full text