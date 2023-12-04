El Salvador's Bitcoin Investment Profits Exceed $3 Million, President Bukele Says

According to Foresight News, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced on the X platform that the country's Bitcoin investment has now generated a profit of over $3 million, following the cryptocurrency's rebound to $42,000. Bukele also stated that El Salvador has no intention of selling its Bitcoin holdings and expects the price to continue fluctuating in the future. However, these fluctuations will not affect the country's long-term strategy. El Salvador made headlines earlier this year when it became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. The move was met with mixed reactions, with some praising the decision as a bold step towards financial innovation, while others criticized it as a risky gamble. Despite the controversy, President Bukele has remained steadfast in his support for the cryptocurrency and its potential to benefit the nation's economy.

