copy link
create picture
more
Linea Network Launches Voyage Event Wave 5 Focused on Liquidity and Mining
Binance News
2023-12-04 12:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Linea, a Layer2 network under ConsenSys, has announced the launch of Voyage Event Wave 5. The theme of this event is to provide liquidity and liquidity mining. The event will continue until December 18th, 20:00.
View full text