Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Digital Asset Investment Products See 10th Consecutive Week of Inflows

Binance News
2023-12-04 12:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a report by CoinShares revealed that digital asset investment products experienced a total inflow of $176 million last week, marking the 10th consecutive week of inflows. The total inflow over the 10 weeks amounts to $1.76 billion, accounting for 4% of assets under management (AUM) and representing the largest inflow since October 2021 when the US launched Bitcoin futures ETFs. In terms of regions, the focus was on Canada, Germany, and the United States, with inflows of $79 million, $57 million, and $54 million, respectively. As for assets, Bitcoin saw an inflow of $133 million, while Ethereum experienced an inflow of $31 million. Blockchain stocks recorded their seventh consecutive week of inflows, with last week's inflow of $17.4 million being the largest since July 2022.
View full text