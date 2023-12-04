Digital Asset Investment Products See 10th Consecutive Week of Inflows

According to Foresight News, a report by CoinShares revealed that digital asset investment products experienced a total inflow of $176 million last week, marking the 10th consecutive week of inflows. The total inflow over the 10 weeks amounts to $1.76 billion, accounting for 4% of assets under management (AUM) and representing the largest inflow since October 2021 when the US launched Bitcoin futures ETFs. In terms of regions, the focus was on Canada, Germany, and the United States, with inflows of $79 million, $57 million, and $54 million, respectively. As for assets, Bitcoin saw an inflow of $133 million, while Ethereum experienced an inflow of $31 million. Blockchain stocks recorded their seventh consecutive week of inflows, with last week's inflow of $17.4 million being the largest since July 2022.

