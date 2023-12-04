Franklin Templeton CEO Reveals Cryptocurrency Holdings

According to Foresight News, Franklin Templeton CEO Jenny Johnson revealed her cryptocurrency holdings for the first time in an interview with Fortune magazine. Johnson stated that she holds Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Uniswap (UNI), and SushiSwap (SUSHI). She mentioned that these investments make up a small portion of her overall portfolio, as she prefers to invest in mature projects with clear financial returns and is not a fan of non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Franklin Templeton, which manages over $1.3 trillion in assets, applied for a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in September. The SEC has not yet approved a spot Bitcoin ETF. When asked about the timeline for regulatory approval of such products, Johnson said she was unsure of the approval schedule.

View full text