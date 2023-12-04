Brazil's Largest Bank Itau Unibanco Launches Cryptocurrency Trading Services

According to Foresight News, Brazil's largest bank, Itau Unibanco, has announced the launch of cryptocurrency trading services for its investment platform clients. Guto Antunes, head of digital assets at Itau Unibanco, stated that the new service will initially support trading of Bitcoin and Ethereum, with plans to add more cryptocurrencies in the future. This development comes about a month after Brazilian brokerage and investment firm XP and financial services company PicPay announced their exit from the crypto market.

