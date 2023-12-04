Hong Kong Regulator Approves Victory EMC BTC Cycle Fund

According to Foresight News, Victory Securities has announced that its jointly launched compliant Bitcoin fund, 'Victory EMC BTC Cycle Fund', with EMC Labs has been approved by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for market entry. The fund targets qualified professional investors and is based on data mining and industrial research for active cyclical allocation of Bitcoin. It is currently the only virtual asset fund in Hong Kong approved by the SFC and based on stablecoin subscriptions. Victory Securities Executive Director Chen Peiquan stated that the fund will accept US dollars, USDC, or USDT for investment, providing investors with a convenient way to participate in the compliant licensed virtual asset market.

