Chromia Announces Roadmap, Mainnet Launch Set for 2024

According to Foresight News, relational blockchain Chromia has released its roadmap, stating that the mainnet will launch in 2024. Before the launch, all necessary features must be run on the public testnet to determine the mainnet candidate version. Following this, an open beta test will be conducted, leading to the eventual release of Chromia Mainnet 1.0. Chromia is a relational blockchain and a relational database, which can be used to develop user-friendly decentralized applications, including DeFi, NFT, and gaming.

View full text