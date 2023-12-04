JPMorgan's Official Token JPM Launches on Blockchain Ledger Partior

According to Foresight News, JPMorgan's official token, JPM, has recently launched on the blockchain ledger Partior. Partior is a bank-to-bank payment network jointly launched in Singapore by JPMorgan, DBS Bank, Temasek, and Standard Chartered Bank. It is designed as a multi-bank, multi-currency wholesale system, with each bank controlling its own node, allowing customers to use blockchain assets for value transactions between these banks. The inclusion of JPMorgan's token in Partior may increase its usage rate.

