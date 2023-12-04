copy link
FTT Price Surges Past 5.3 USDT with 24.37% Increase in 24 Hours
2023-12-04 08:32
According to Foresight News, the price of FTT has experienced a significant increase, breaking through the 5.3 USDT mark. In the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency has seen a 24.37% rise in value.
