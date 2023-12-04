Bitcoin Ordinals Engraving Volume Reaches Second-Highest Daily Record

According to Foresight News, data from Dune shows that the engraving volume of Bitcoin Ordinals reached 482,172 on December 3, marking the second-highest daily record in history. The highest daily engraving volume for Ordinals was recorded on November 12, with 505,345. At the time of writing, the total volume of Bitcoin Ordinals engravings has surpassed 46.1 million, with the total cost exceeding 3,300 BTC.

View full text