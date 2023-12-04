Sun Yuchen-Related Address Withdraws 22 Million USDT from JustLend DAO on TRON Network

According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has reported that a Sun Yuchen-related address, TT2T17...9N, has withdrawn 22 million USDT from the JustLend DAO currency market protocol on the TRON network. The address has also transferred 21.7 million USDT, 6 million TRX (approximately $629,000), 3.65 million USDD, 2.44 trillion BTT ($1.2 million), and 13 billion WIN (approximately $1 million) to an on-chain address labeled 'Justinsun (Sun Yuchen)'.

View full text