Sun Yuchen-Related Address Withdraws 22 Million USDT from JustLend DAO on TRON Network
Binance News
2023-12-04 07:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has reported that a Sun Yuchen-related address, TT2T17...9N, has withdrawn 22 million USDT from the JustLend DAO currency market protocol on the TRON network. The address has also transferred 21.7 million USDT, 6 million TRX (approximately $629,000), 3.65 million USDD, 2.44 trillion BTT ($1.2 million), and 13 billion WIN (approximately $1 million) to an on-chain address labeled 'Justinsun (Sun Yuchen)'.
