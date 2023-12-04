copy link
DWF Labs Launches Two Validator Nodes on TON Blockchain
Binance News
2023-12-04 04:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, DWF Labs has announced the launch of two validator nodes on the TON blockchain. This development aims to enhance the security and efficiency of the network, ensuring a more robust and reliable platform for users.
