Wintermute Wallet Increases ETH Holdings to Record High
Binance News
2023-12-04 04:02
According to Foresight News, since December 1, Wintermute wallet 0xdbf has increased its holdings by 18,430 ETH, equivalent to approximately $40.86 million. The wallet now holds a total of 19,796 ETH, worth around $43.88 million, reaching a historical high in its ETH holdings.
