EnigmaFund Partners with Aether Games and Provides Seed and Strategic Funding

According to Foresight News, EnigmaFund has announced a strategic partnership with blockchain gaming development studio Aether Games. As part of the partnership, EnigmaFund will serve as a member of Aether Games' advisory board and provide seed and strategic funding through the Web3 investment and financing service portal Excelsior. Aether Games has already launched a test version on Epic Games and plans to initiate a token generation event (TGE). In May, Foresight News reported that Aether Games had completed a $4.5 million token and equity financing round, with participation from Mysten Labs and others. Excelsior is an investment and financing service portal for individual investors, integrating various processes of Web3 investment, including fundraising, allocation management, token distribution, compliance, and over-the-counter trading. This allows individual investors to participate in investment and financing transactions that were once exclusive to institutional participants.

