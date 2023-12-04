copy link
Vitalik Buterin's Charity Kanro Receives 50 Million USDC
2023-12-04 03:43
According to Foresight News, the charity organization Kanro, funded by Vitalik Buterin, received a transfer of 50 million USDC to wallet 0xf207 one day ago, as monitored by Lookonchain. Kanro is a biotechnology charity funded by Vitalik Buterin, aiming to address issues related to COVID-19 and other epidemics.
