Vitalik Buterin's Charity Kanro Receives 50 Million USDC

According to Foresight News, the charity organization Kanro, funded by Vitalik Buterin, received a transfer of 50 million USDC to wallet 0xf207 one day ago, as monitored by Lookonchain. Kanro is a biotechnology charity funded by Vitalik Buterin, aiming to address issues related to COVID-19 and other epidemics.