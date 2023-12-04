ABCDE Invests in Bitcoin Staking Infrastructure Babylon

According to Foresight News, ABCDE has invested in the Bitcoin staking infrastructure project Babylon, although the specific amount has not been disclosed. Foresight News previously reported in July that Babylon aims to bring Bitcoin security to Proof of Stake (PoS) networks and decentralized applications (DApps) by launching a Bitcoin staking protocol and releasing the first public version of its LitePaper on the Babylon forum. The protocol allows Bitcoin holders to increase the security of PoS chains and DApps while earning rewards by staking their Bitcoin. PoS chains and DApps can choose to integrate the economic security mechanism supported by Bitcoin. The protocol does not require cross-chain, anchoring, or any third-party custody and can be seamlessly deployed on the existing Bitcoin network.

