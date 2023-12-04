Nostr Assets Protocol Refutes Founder's Claims and Clarifies Purpose

According to Foresight News, Nostr Assets Protocol has released a statement refuting claims made by Nostr Protocol founder fiatjaf about NostrAssets. The primary purpose of building the NostrAssets ecosystem is to enable developers to create business use cases on the Lightning Network and Nostr. The accusations made by fiatjaf lack proper justification, and custodial solutions should not be misconstrued as fraudulent activities. Many Lightning wallets, including Wallet of Satoshi, offer custodial wallets for users to utilize the Lightning Network without being considered fraudulent. The upcoming NOSTR assets have no connection with Nostr's core developers. During the development of NostrAssets, Nostr, Taproot Assets, and Lightning were used, making it related to Nostr. Additionally, Nostr Assets Protocol stated that they are strengthening the Lightning Network and Nostr by introducing financial applications.

