Kyber Network Attacker Moves 3000 ETH from Arbitrum to Ethereum

According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has revealed that an address marked as a Kyber Network attacker has moved 3000 ETH from the Arbitrum blockchain to the Ethereum network. Additionally, the attacker has transferred 1000 ETH into Tornado Cash.