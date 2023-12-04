copy link
Kyber Network Attacker Moves 3000 ETH from Arbitrum to Ethereum
2023-12-04 02:05
According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has revealed that an address marked as a Kyber Network attacker has moved 3000 ETH from the Arbitrum blockchain to the Ethereum network. Additionally, the attacker has transferred 1000 ETH into Tornado Cash.
