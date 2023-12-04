DODO Decentralized Exchange to Stop USDT-BUSD Incentives and Introduce USDC-USDT Trading Pair

According to Foresight News, decentralized exchange platform DODO has announced that it will stop incentives for the USDT-BUSD trading pair starting at 10:00 Beijing time on December 15th, following Binance's decision to cease support for BUSD. In addition, DODO will introduce a new USDC-USDT trading pair, which will begin at 10:00 on December 8th, with rewards consistent with previous DODO incentives.

