copy link
create picture
more
DODO Decentralized Exchange to Stop USDT-BUSD Incentives and Introduce USDC-USDT Trading Pair
Binance News
2023-12-04 02:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, decentralized exchange platform DODO has announced that it will stop incentives for the USDT-BUSD trading pair starting at 10:00 Beijing time on December 15th, following Binance's decision to cease support for BUSD. In addition, DODO will introduce a new USDC-USDT trading pair, which will begin at 10:00 on December 8th, with rewards consistent with previous DODO incentives.
View full text