Blockchain Insurtech Igloo Raises $36 Million in Series C Pre-Financing

According to Foresight News, blockchain insurance technology company Igloo has completed a $36 million Series C pre-financing round led by French investment firm Eurazeo, with participation from Openspace Ventures and La Maison. The funds will be used to support acquisition efforts next year and strengthen its data infrastructure. Founded in 2016, Igloo has launched an AI-driven productivity enhancement platform called Ignite by Igloo for sales intermediaries in Vietnam, which is also available in Indonesia. In addition, the company has introduced a blockchain-based Weather Index Insurance product for farmers in Vietnam and other Southeast Asian markets, targeting specific adverse weather conditions. Foresight News previously reported in November 2022 that, according to TechCrunch, blockchain insurance technology startup Igloo received an additional $27 million investment, completing a total of $46 million in Series B financing. Participants in the round included InsuResilience Investment Fund II, a subsidiary of German development bank KfW, WAM, Finnfund, La Maison, and Cathay Innovation.

