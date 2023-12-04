copy link
BlockTower Capital Transfers 1000 MKR to FalconX
2023-12-04 01:53
According to Foresight News, Twitter user Yujin recently reported that BlockTower Capital transferred 1000 MKR (approximately $1.53 million) to FalconX 30 minutes ago. Within the past 5 hours, BlockTower Capital has transferred a total of 3333 MKR (approximately $5 million) and currently holds 9745 MKR.
