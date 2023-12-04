dYdX Community Votes to Implement MEV Social Mitigation Strategy

According to Foresight News, the dYdX community has voted in favor of the 'Launch MEV Social Mitigation Strategy' proposal, with a support rate of 85.6%. The proposal will establish an MEV Slashing Committee, consisting of seven members with a six-month term and a budget of $84,000 (each member receiving $2,000 per month). The committee's responsibilities include holding regular review meetings to discuss MEV activities; proactively reviewing differential data, identifying anomalies or potential MEV activities; submitting regular reports and community action recommendations based on investigation results; and proposing a standardized framework for certain actions based on differential data, which will be determined by the community through governance voting. All Social Slashing expenditure proposals will be subject to governance voting.

