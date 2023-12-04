copy link
create picture
more
Zodia Custody Joins Metaco Network to Offer Global Sub-Custody
Binance News
2023-12-04 00:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Zodia Custody, a cryptocurrency custody subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank, has joined the Metaco network, a technology company under Ripple, to provide global sub-custody services. Zodia Custody's partnership with Metaco aims to expand its services and reach a wider audience in the global market. The collaboration will enable the company to offer secure and efficient sub-custody solutions to its clients. As a subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank, Zodia Custody's entry into the Metaco network marks a significant step in the bank's expansion into the cryptocurrency market. The partnership is expected to strengthen the bank's position in the growing digital asset industry.
View full text