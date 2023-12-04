Zodia Custody Joins Metaco Network to Offer Global Sub-Custody

According to Foresight News, Zodia Custody, a cryptocurrency custody subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank, has joined the Metaco network, a technology company under Ripple, to provide global sub-custody services. Zodia Custody's partnership with Metaco aims to expand its services and reach a wider audience in the global market. The collaboration will enable the company to offer secure and efficient sub-custody solutions to its clients. As a subsidiary of Standard Chartered Bank, Zodia Custody's entry into the Metaco network marks a significant step in the bank's expansion into the cryptocurrency market. The partnership is expected to strengthen the bank's position in the growing digital asset industry.

